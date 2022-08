Up to 500,000 people may be subject to mandatory evacuation in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk stated this on Channel 24.

"That is, half a million people may be transferred from the eastern regions to the Center and to the West this autumn or winter," she said.

Vereshchuk clarified that mandatory evacuation can affect only certain districts of these regions.

"I will repeat again, we are not talking about the evacuation of all these regions, but only about the evacuation of certain districts. Yes, we do have data and we are analyzing it as to what the heating season will be like in the regions that are currently suffering from shelling by the Russian army. And that is why, assessing the situation, we are waiting for a letter from the Regional Military Administrations’ leadership, and only on the basis of such letters we will make a decision on evacuation from the specified districts," said the Vice-Prime Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mandatory evacuation may begin in some districts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

On July 30, it became known that Ukraine is introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from unoccupied areas of Donetsk region before the start of the heating season.

On August 2, the mandatory evacuation of people from Donetsk region began.