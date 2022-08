On August 27, 11 vessels with a total volume of 45,000 tons passed through the Shvydke estuary and the Romanian Sulina canal in the direction of the ports of Izmail Reni and Ust-Dunaisk. This is the highest number since February 24, the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

In particular, seven vessels passed through the Shvydke mouth of the Danube-Black Sea, and four through the Romanian Sulina canal.

Since March, more than 4 million tons of grain have been transported through the Danube ports - currently this is more than by all other types of transport, the Ministry reports.

"The dynamics of increase is significant. If in March our ports processed only 16,500 tons of agricultural products for export, then already in July the indicator was about 1.4 million tons. These are excellent results, but not final. Even with the stable work of the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea, the Ministry of Infrastructure continues to improve export logistics on the Danube. In particular, we are creating conditions for unhindered connections between ports by railway tracks, including providing direct rail connections. Subject to systematic investments and the implementation of the program for the modernization of ports on the Danube, it is possible to increase their capacity of up to 25 million tons of cargo per year," said Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

On July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations signed "grain agreements" designed to unblock Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and start exporting food.