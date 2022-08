Ukrainians Made Up About 8% Of Population Of Poland

Until February of this year, when Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine began, 2 million Ukrainians lived in Poland. This year, 5 million of our fellow citizens crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, and now Ukrainians make up about 8% of Poland's population. This is reported by Channel 24.

Sociologists assure that citizens of Ukraine are not evenly resettled in Poland. There are cities that are preferred, in particular because of the best working conditions, education, housing, and infrastructure.

There are the most Ukrainians in Rzeszow - they make up 37% of all the city's residents.

34% of Ukrainians from the total number of residents in Gdansk;

33% - in Katowice;

23% each - in Krakow and Wroclaw;

20% - in Lublin;

16% - in Poznan;

15% - in Szczecin;

13% - in Warsaw.

At the same time, Białystok, Lodz and Bydgoszcz attract the least number of Ukrainian citizens.

