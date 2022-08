There is no place to store grain in Ukraine, which means that the issue of its export remains relevant. This was stated by the permanent UN coordinator at the Special Coordination Center in Istanbul, Amir Mahmoud Abdulla, the UN press service reports.

"Ukraine needs to sell several million tons of food that is stored in granaries to make room for the next harvest," Abdulla noted. At the same time, he specified that since the signing of the international agreement on unblocking Ukrainian ports for trade, over a million tons of grain has left for export from the Black Sea ports.

"With the help of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it was possible to free up some space, but much more grain needs to be exported to make room for the next harvest," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

According to the results of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022), Ukraine's actual grain export volumes amounted to 48.508 million tons, which is by 8.5% or 3.79 million tons more than the previous marketing year.