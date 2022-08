Pentagon Will Increase Supply Of Weapons To Ukraine By Sea

The United States of America expanded the supply of weapons to Ukraine by sea. This was reported by The Washington Post.

The publication clarifies that earlier the United States relied more on aviation as it significantly speeds up the delivery of the necessary weapons to the front.

"However, a constant flow of large-caliber ammunition and some types of heavy weapons is needed now, and ships can carry a huge amount of cargo," the message said.

The publication notes that sea transport makes it possible to transport large volumes of goods, which gives Kyiv the opportunity to create stockpiles of weapons.

"The supply of weapons by sea started a few weeks after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but expanded significantly in the spring," the article said.

According to The Washington Post, the expansion of arms supplies in this way shows that the USA is allowing a protracted war, which can "continue for many months and even years."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost USD 3 billion.