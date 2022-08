The USA sent two nuclear submarines and a second aircraft carrier to the shores of Europe. Two American nuclear attack submarines with Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as an aircraft carrier strike group, approached the shores of Europe. To the north of the United Kingdom is the submarine Georgia, near the Greek island of Crete - Florida, the nuclear aircraft carrier George Bush entered the Mediterranean Sea, passing the Strait of Gibraltar, reported the 6th operational fleet of the U.S. Navy.

The aircraft carrier is escorted by the Luite Gulf missile cruiser and four destroyers. The ships will replace the aircraft carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Harry Truman. These ships arrived in the Mediterranean Sea on December, 14, 2021 and are patrolling near the Balkans in the Adriatic area. It was planned that the ships would go to the Persian Gulf area. However, Washington decided to leave it in the Mediterranean against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, four B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, were transferred to the Fairford base in the United Kingdom.

"The rotational deployment of bombers reinforces the commitment of the United States to NATO allies and coalition partners to support our collective security and ensure sovereignty," explained representatives of the U.S. Air Force in Europe.