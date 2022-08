The Pentagon officially signed a USD 182 million contract with the arms manufacturer Raytheon Missiles & Defense for the purchase of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for transfer to Ukraine. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official portal of Raytheon Technologies.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense and our partners are working hard to quickly build this critical, proven air defense capability to help Ukrainians defend their homeland," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land Warfare & Air Defense, a Raytheon Missiles & Air Defense business unit. Defense.

"Ukraine will join twelve countries around the world that rely on NASAMS to defeat multiple threats, including cruise missiles, aircraft and UAVs," he added.

The Pentagon specified that the estimated date of completion of the works on the construction of the complex is August 23, 2024.

Payment will be made by attracting funds previously allocated to the initiative to promote the security of Ukraine.

Jointly developed and produced by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, NASAMS consists of a Sentinel radar, an advanced medium-range air-to-air missile and a KDA fire distribution center. NASAMS provides air defense defenders with a tailored, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage, and destroy enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.