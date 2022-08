Russian occupation troops brought to Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region) about ten chemical laboratories, which can be used to save the military command in case of a radiation threat. The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, August 26.

"The invaders brought about 10 chemical laboratories to Melitopol. In case of radiation danger, they will save its leadership at the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Fedorov emphasized.

According to him, chemical laboratories are located on the territory of one of the medical institutions of the city of Melitopol. The mayor emphasized that at the same time the occupation authorities do not think about the locals at all.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, Energoatom announced the complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the power grid due to the actions of Russian troops.

On August 26, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was connected to the power grid and generates electricity.

At the same time, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military-Civilian Administration worked out various scenarios for the evacuation of the population in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.