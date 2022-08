Putin Signs Decree To Increase Size Of Army Due To Acute Shortage Of Infantry On Battlefield - Media

The decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the increase in the number of servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is caused by the lack of infantry on the battlefield and is allegedly not caused by losses in the war against Ukraine.

Russian publication The Insider reports this citing several military experts.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, who wished not to be named, the increase in the number of troops by almost 140,000 people is caused by a strong imbalance between people and equipment.

"There is such an informal ratio - iron/people, and we have it strongly shifted towards iron. At the same time, even when you have a lot of iron, and with good iron we have a separate problem, you still need people, because someone has to control the space," he said.

He noted that the violation of this balance is a problem at both the tactical and operational levels.

In addition, this led to the fact that during the first weeks of the invasion, the Ukrainian military burned entire columns of equipment of the Russian army.

The expert said that motorized rifle companies experience the greatest shortage of infantry, where about 8 are now out of 12-13 soldiers necessary.

In addition, rear units also require an increase, he added.

Military expert Pavel Luzin said that Putin's decree has no logic, since it contradicts the entire history of the reduction of the armed forces of the Russian Federation over the history of its independence.

Another expert told the publication that Putin intended to gain a five-fold advantage over the Ukrainian army. The Russian military leadership promised him only a three-fold advantage.

At the same time, in the three months after the start of a full-scale invasion, the advantage of the Russians over the Ukrainians decreased to 1.7 to 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the number of armed forces by 137,000 troops.

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, the decree signed by the leader of the aggressor country indicates that Putin intends to avoid the announcement of a general mobilization in Russia.

We also reported that according to British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, in the six months of the war, the Russian army lost more than 80,000 people.