Kadyrov Said That it Is Putin Who Is "Not Allowing" Him To Seize Kyiv

" Kadyrov also explained why he could not seize Kyiv, even though he threatened to do so so many times.

00head of the Chechen Republic (a subject of the Russian Federation), Ramzan Kadyrov, said that he "would manage to capture Kyiv" if Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow him to do so. Kadyrov published the audio message in his Telegram on Friday, August 26.

Kadyrov reacted to the suspicion from the Security Service of Ukraine. For some reason, the head of Chechnya decided not to appear in video format and to use audio instead.

"If you had asked me, I would have taken Kyiv a long time ago, and KVKshnyk Zelenskyi and his ilk would have already been in the basement for interrogations... So thank Putin for not allowing us to take Kyiv and question you completely," the head said Chechens

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on March 14, the Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, claimed that he was in Gostomel near Kyiv and that he could already be in the capital.

On March 16, Kadyrov, who claimed to be near Kyiv, posted a video at the Grozny airport.