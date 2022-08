It is unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon order mass mobilization. This is indicated by the decree signed by the dictator to increase the army of the Russian Federation.

This was stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The announcement of a relatively modest (yet likely still unattainable) increased end strength target strongly suggests that Putin remains determined to avoid full mobilization," analysts said.

At that, the ISW is confident that the Kremlin is unlikely to form sufficient forces to reach a final strength of more than 1,150,000 soldiers, as stipulated by the decree.

However, according to experts, the Russian Federation may use the autumn call in October 2022 (in particular in the occupied territories of Ukraine) to attract about 130,000 people to replace losses.

"The net addition to Russia’s combat power in any such case would be very small," the Institute adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the number of servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation by 137,000 people. The decree takes effect in 2023.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that due to the lack of those wishing to fight, the Russian command was forced to equip the infantry with sailors and missile personnel.

We also reported that, according to the Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Russian Federation insists on conducting a general mobilization of Russians due to huge losses in Ukraine.