The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) is connected to the power grid and generates electricity.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is connected to the grid and produces electricity for the needs of Ukraine. Today, August 26, 2022, at 2:04 p.m., one of the Zaporizhzhia NPP power units shut down yesterday is connected to the power grid, power generation continues," the report said.

According to the report, there are no comments on the operation of equipment and security systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed U.S. President Joseph Biden about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On August 25, Energoatom announced the complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the power grid due to the actions of Russian troops.