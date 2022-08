The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, threatened the West with nuclear weapons, saying that the military aircraft of Belarus had already been converted to carry them..

This is reported by Belta.

"They (the West - ed.) must understand that no helicopters, airplanes, if they escalate, will not save them. Putin and I once stated in St. Petersburg that we would also convert the Belarusian Su-24 aircraft so that they could carry nuclear weapons. What do you think, we are just talking? Everything is ready" said Lukashenko, speaking at one of the Belarusian enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko "congratulated" Ukrainians on Independence Day and wished them a "peaceful sky".

In addition, British intelligence believes that Lukashenko has become almost completely dependent on Russia, and his statements about the obligation of Kyiv to agree to the Kremlin's demands are another evidence of Putin's increasing pressure on the Belarusian dictator.

Meanwhile, Russia is transferring saboteur groups from Belarus to Ukraine.