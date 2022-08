As of the morning of Friday, August 26, all power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained disconnected from the power grid. The power supply needs of the plant are provided through a repaired line from the Ukrainian power grid.

That follows from a statement by the press service of Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

So, it is reported that work is currently underway to prepare the connection of two power units of the plant to the network.

"The power supply line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the energy grid of Ukraine has also been restored, work is underway to prepare the connection of two power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the grid," the message says.

The company noted that there were no complaints regarding the operation of the equipment and security systems at the NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed President of the United States Joseph Biden about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On August 25, Energoatom announced the complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the power grid as a result of the actions of Russian troops.

At the beginning of the month, Ukraine called on the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to withdraw Russian troops from there.