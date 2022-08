Since war start, occupiers cause damage to environment worth UAH 395 billion

Since the beginning of the war, Russian occupiers have caused UAH 395 billion in damage to the environment.

That follows from a statement by the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, damage to water resources amounted to UAH 103.6 billion, to soil - to UAH 8.8 billion, and damages from air pollution amounted to UAH 170.9 billion.

In total, more than 2,000 facts of damage to the environment were recorded.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Vyshhorod-based Ukrhydroenergo energy-generating company (Kyiv region) plans to file a lawsuit against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for compensation of over UAH 1 billion in damages.

The Ministry of Economy together with the State Property Fund has developed a draft methodology for determining losses caused to enterprises as a result of Russia's armed aggression.