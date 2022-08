Since war start, RF commits over 40,000 crimes in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 44,100 crimes in Ukraine, including 30,000 against military personnel and 14,000 against national security.

That follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) posted on Telegram.

Thus, it is reported that since February 24, a total of 30,097 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been registered.

That concerns:

violation of the laws and customs of war;

planning, preparing or launching and waging an aggressive war;

propaganda of war.

The PGO also recorded 14,038 crimes against the national security of Ukraine, namely:

encroachment on territorial integrity and inviolability;

collaborative activity;

assistance to the aggressor state;

sabotage.

In addition, 624 representatives of the leadership of the Russian Federation - ministers, parliamentarians, military command, heads of law enforcement agencies, warmongers, and propagandists are suspected in many cases of aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Defense Minister Oleksii Rieznikov is confident in the inevitability of punishment for every war criminal of the Russian Federation.