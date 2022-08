Zelenskyy called Russia Titanic, which came to its iceberg on February 24

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia the Titanic, which came to its iceberg on February 24.

President Zelenskyy said this in a traditional evening video address, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"Russia has prepared many problems, crises, and catastrophes for our country, for Europe, and for the whole world. But the biggest disaster will still be experienced by itself, the terrorist state itself. This Titanic came to its iceberg on February 24, and no matter how they tried stay afloat, they won't succeed," he said.

Zelenskyy said that it is now clear that the enemy will not achieve its goals, but it will take time and effort for Russia to finally lose.

He added that Ukraine, together with its partners, will put pressure on terrorists on all fronts - on the front line, on the political front, in economic matters, in the information sphere.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Zelenskyy told President of the United States Joseph Biden about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said that Russian missile terror will be overcome when Ukraine receives NASAMS surface to air missile system from the United States.