System Capital Management (SCM) has sold the ASKA insurance company.

This is stated in the message of SCM, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of the agreement, the VUSO insurance company (operating under the VUSO brand) became the new owner of ASKA.

It is noted that it will further develop this business by uniting the two companies under a single VUSO brand.

By agreement of the parties, the amount and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

All obligations to ASKA customers and partners remain and will be fulfilled in full with additional services and products.

According to the report, the exit from the insurance business, the announcement of which was in the fall of 2021, is in line with the strategy of focusing the investment portfolio of SCM.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SCM is the largest investment group in Ukraine, which operates worldwide.

SCM invests in the mining and metallurgical industry (Metinvest B.V. (Netherlands)), Energy (DTEK B.V. (Netherlands)), mining, banking and finance (FUIB), telecommunications (Ukrtelecom), retail agriculture (HarvEast), as well as transport and logistics (Lemtrans and Portinvest).

Currently, SCM companies and holdings operate in Ukraine, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Italy, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Rinat Akhmetov is the sole owner and investor of SCM.

The VUSO insurance company has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 2001, has 50 licenses: 33 - for voluntary and 17 - for mandatory types of insurance.

The company has more than 30 representative offices throughout Ukraine.

It is a member of the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (MTIBU), the Nuclear Pool, a participant in the Direct Settlement project.