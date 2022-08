The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy command posts in the Kakhovskyi and Beryslavskyi districts of Kherson region, and also struck the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper. The South Operational Command reported this.

Seven occupiers, a self-propelled artillery installation, vehicles and another ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka were destroyed. Besides, once again the condition of the Antonivskyi Bridge was "adjusted."

"Given the damage caused and continuous fire control, the occupying forces do not dare to use or repair the bridge," the South Operational Command emphasized.

The command added that 12 ships and boats of the enemy group maneuver in the Black Sea near Crimea. As before, four carriers with 28 Kalibr missiles are on alert.

"The threat of a missile strike both from the sea and air is quite high, and the use of coastal missile systems is possible," the Armed Forces said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces again hit the Antonivskyi Bridge and Chornobaivka.

After the blow of the Ukrainian military on the Antonivskyi Bridge on the night of August 8, the occupiers postponed the date of its opening.

Earlier, collaborators in Kherson announced the launch of a ferry at the Antonivskyi Bridge.

After blowing up the Antonivskyi bridge, the occupiers can be left without ways to retreat from Kherson.