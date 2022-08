The President of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko as well as members of the Federation leadership came to Jeddah to watch the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine made the announcement in their Telegram channel.

Oleksandr Usyk (left), & Mykola Udyanskyi (right)

Federation president Kyrylo Shevchenko shared his thoughts and feelings about the fight with Ukrainian boxing fans.

The President of the Boxing Federation Kyrylo Shevchenko (left), Vice President Oleksandr Manchak (center), & Advisor to the President of the Federation Hennadiy Nikolaychuk (right)

"Oleksandr Usyk proved to the whole world that Ukraine is winning and will continue to win! Just like the Klitschko brothers and many other athletes have always been doing! Oleksandr Usyk's victory was a wonderful gift to Ukraine for Independence Day. The Federation is proud of our champions and does everything possible to provide them with the best conditions for professional development".

The leadership of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine at Oleksandr Usyk's championship match

When it came time to speak, the vice-president of the Boxing Federation, Mykola Udyanskyi, who also came to Saudi Arabia, emphasized that cooperation with Oleksandr Usyk is fruitful not only in sports, but in business as well.

"I wish to sincerely congratulate Oleksandr on his victory. We’re all very happy and were sure of his victory! It is nice that we are connected not only by love for boxing, but also by business. It’s important to support each other in everything, that way success is guaranteed!"

We would like to remind you, that on the night of August 20th, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated British fighter Anthony Joshua by decision after 12 rounds. By doing so he defended his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles. On the eve of the fight, Usyk announced cooperation with the crypto exchange QMALL, which was founded by Ukrainian IT specialists Mykola Udyanskyi and Bohdan Prylepa. The heavyweight champion became an official QMALL ambassador. The contract between the boxer and the crypto exchange was signed on August 13th in the UAE. The partnership is intended to be one that will stand the test of time.