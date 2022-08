Russia Concentrates More Than 700 Aircraft And Combat Helicopters On Border With Ukraine - AFU Air Force

The Russian Federation has accumulated about 400 aircraft and 360 combat helicopters around the borders with Ukraine. The speaker of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this at a briefing on Thursday, August 25.

Ihnat said that the aggressor state conducts patrols of the airspace of Belarus, Russia, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, for which it uses tactical aviation. In the sky, there are constantly Іl-22 relay aircraft and А-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, said the spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Around our borders is a grouping of Russian aircraft - more than 400 combat aircraft. Also, 360 helicopters, of which more than 150 are strike ones, such as the K52," Ihnat emphasized.

The speaker said that the Air Force shot down Russian drones and helicopters on August 24, but the enemy on Independence Day showed increased activity in the sky.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, the number of air alarms in Ukraine approached 200.

Ihnat also said that Russian aviation on Independence Day of Ukraine made about 200 aircraft sorties, but most often did not release missiles from them.

At the same time, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers attacked 58 settlements.