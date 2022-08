Medvedev Comes Up With "One And A Half Scenarios" For Development Of Events In Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that there are "one and a half scenarios" for the development of events in Ukraine, while he ruled out the possibility of the failure of the "special military operation" of the Russian Federation.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Medvedev criticized Western experts and politicians who predict Ukraine's victory in the war, and called them lies.

According to Medvedev, there are "one and a half scenarios" for the development of the situation.

At the same time, he traditionally expressed confidence that the "special operation" in Ukraine will end successfully for Russia.

"There are only one and a half scenarios. The first is the achievement of all the goals of the special military operation and the unequivocal recognition of its results in Kyiv. The second is a military coup in Ukraine, and only then the recognition of the results of the special operation," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedev threatened a third world war for trying to return the annexed Crimea.