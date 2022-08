Russian troops on Independence Day, August 24, fired at 58 settlements.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs with reference to the statement of the First Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Yevhen Yenin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The First Deputy Minister stressed that August 24 is a sacred date for Russia, so they used this day for their atrocities.

"The number of shelling of settlements has increased. Last day, the police recorded shelling of 58 settlements - this is a significantly higher number of shelling than we usually record. As a result of such shelling, dozens of people are killed and injured," Yenin said.

He also recalled that on this day the invaders launched a missile strike at the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which more than 20 people were killed.

According to him, last day a wave of fake mining cases also swept through Ukraine.

"Telephone terrorists mined railway stations in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi. Anonymous reports were received about the mining of objects in Lviv, Mukachevo, Dnipro. In total, police units received 17 such messages, which referred to the mining of 118 objects. The total number of evacuated people was almost 3,800," said the First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

He added that the enemy especially stepped up on Independence Day of Ukraine due to the fact that for it "our independence is death."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the death toll from missile attacks on August 24 on the housing sector and the railway station in Chaplyne increased to 25, another 31 people were wounded.