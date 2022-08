On August 24, losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 150 to 45,850 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 3 helicopters and 9 drones ovar the past day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 24 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 45,850 (+150) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 1,929 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 4,245 (+2) units,

artillery systems – 1,037 (+1) units,

MLRS – 272 (+6) units,

air defense equipment – ​​148 (+1) units,

aircraft – 234 (+0) units,

helicopters – 202 (+3) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 828 (+9) units,

cruise missiles – 196 (+0) units,

ships/boats – 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3,160 (+0) units,

special equipment - 99 (+0) units.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the six months of the war, Russia lost more than 80,000 people, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said.

The day before, in an interview with the American channel CNN, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, said that the worst scenario of a war with Russia is behind us.