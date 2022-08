Due to the actions of the invaders, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) was completely disconnected from the power grid.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 25, due to fires in the ash pits of the Zaporizhzhia TPP, located next to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the last (fourth) communication line of the ZNPP with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV of the ZANP - Dniprovska was disconnected twice. Three other communication lines were previously damaged during the enemy shelling. As a result, two working power units of the station were disconnected from the network. Thus, the actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the ZNPP from the power network - the first in the history of the station," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the NPP's own power needs are currently provided from the energy system of Ukraine through the communication line between ZNPP and Zaporizhzhia TPP.

There are currently no comments on the operation of automation and safety systems, start-up operations are underway to connect one of the power units to the network

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, power supply began to be restored in Enerhodar.

On Thursday, August 25, residents of most of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity and water.

Meanwhile, the Russian military, in addition to the constant accumulation of equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, places its armored personnel carriers within 60 meters of reactor No. 5.

Russia asked the UN to convene a meeting of the Security Council over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.