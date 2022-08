Unknown persons at night blew up the enemy headquarters of the preparation for the pseudo-referendum in the village of Pryazovske (Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia region).

The mayor of Melitopol Oleksandr Fedorov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Resistance forces continue not only to hint, but to explosively declare to the invaders that they are not welcome here. Anything related to the preparation for the pseudo-referendum will be destroyed at the scene of the explosion. In confirmation of this, the headquarters of the invaders in the village of Pryazovske, Melitopol district, was blown up tonight. It was there that the Rashists prepared for the "vote" and issued Russian passports," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva is sure that there will be no so-called referendums in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.