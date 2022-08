Invaders Conduct Assault Actions In Slovyansk And Bakhmut Directions On Independence Day, But Not Succeed

The Russian invaders conducted assault actions in the Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions on Independence Day, but did not succeed and withdrew.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slovyansk direction, areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and Brazhkivka got under fire of barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy conducted assault actions in the direction of Pasika - Dolyna, did not succeed, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded from tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Zvanivka, Serebryanka and Siversk.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling was carried out in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Bilohorivka, Kodema and Yakovlivka.

The enemy used aviation to strike near Soledar and Zaitseve.

It unsuccessfully tried to hold an offensive in the direction of Travneve - Kodema.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is suffering losses in all directions where hostilities continue.