On the night of August 25, Russians fired at Kryvyi Rih from Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems with cluster munitions.

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, has announced this.

“Vehicles, a residential building and administrative buildings were damaged. No casualties," he declared.

Vilkul emphasized that now sappers are continuing to search for unexploded ammunition, and urged local residents to be careful, and in the case of the discovery of unfamiliar objects, call 101 and 102.

Besides, according to the head of the military administration, the Russians fired from the Uragan and Smerch MLRS of the Apostolove and Shyroke communities. The village of Koshove was left without light.

The enemy fired on the Nikopol district from Grad MLRS and heavy artillery. 11 shells hit Nikopol and the Manhanets community.

In both communities, there were no casualties.

There were also explosions at night in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 22 people have already been killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the village of Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also at night, the Russian army launched a missile attack at one of the communities of the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. Two hits were recorded.