The state specialized enterprise Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP, Kyiv region) has resumed work on the processing and disposal of radioactive waste.

This is stated in the message of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 21, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant handed over the first batch of radioactive waste for disposal after the deoccupation of the industrial site.

According to Ilia Shumkov, Deputy Head of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant Radioactive Waste Processing Department, before resuming the full operation of the RAW processing infrastructure, a number of measures were taken to verify the safe and correct operation of the equipment and systems involved in the RAW processing process.

ChNPP also held negotiations with the supplier of cements necessary for the immobilization of liquid radioactive waste, as well as revised the production schedule for the supply of radioactive waste packages for disposal.

"We are convinced that by the end of 2022 we will fully implement the plans," Shumkov noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of March 31, the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone announced that the occupiers had left the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

On February 24, Russian armed groups took control of all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl exclusion zone.