Negotiations With Russia Currently Not Profitable For Either Ukraine Or Europe - Podoliak

The Office of the President believes that negotiations with Russia are currently not profitable for either Ukraine or Europe.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President with reference to the interview of the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, to the German publication Bild, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Podoliak, negotiations with the Russian Federation to end the war are now unprofitable for both Ukraine and Europe, as any temporary truce will mean continued aggression by the Russian Federation in the future.

"The negotiation process today will record a temporary truce in a war that will not be finished. Accordingly, the Russian Federation will consider this a victory and will continue to claim to advance its expansionist policy. Therefore, the truce now will only mean the next stage of the war after a certain time," he said in an interview.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office believes that in the event of such an incomplete end to the war, citizens will not risk returning to Ukraine and investments will not come.

"This will be a growing gray area that will constantly put pressure on Europe. Europe will be forced to constantly invest large amounts of money here in order to somehow maintain this territory in a viable state. This is not beneficial for Europe in the medium and long term," Podoliak believes.

In addition, according to his conviction, the negotiation process is not profitable for Germany and other EU countries today, as it will provoke Russia to more daring behavior in economic, political and diplomatic terms.

Podoliak noted that it will be possible to start talks on negotiations with the aggressor state only when "there will be a collapse of the last hope of the Russian Federation to press Ukraine by military means."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin is betting that the winter gas blockade will bring "peace" to Ukraine on his terms.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that he sees his goal as a meeting between President Zelenskyy and Putin to resolve the crisis.

Zelenskyy said that negotiations with Russia are possible after the complete withdrawal of its troops from the territory of Ukraine.