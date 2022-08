Moscow does not yet know when the "referendum" will be held in the territories captured by Russia, but it is unlikely to take place on September 11, the day of the single vote.

That follows from a statement by the Russian publication Vedomosti with reference to five interlocutors close to the president's administration.

On September 11, election campaigns of various levels are to be held in Russia. The date of the "referendum" in the occupied territories was not officially scheduled for September 11. However, representatives of the occupation military-civilian administrations believed that the pseudo-referendum could be held on this very day.

However, Head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasichnyk noted that the so-called "referendum" is possible only after the "liberation of the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)". On August 24, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushylin, said that they are waiting for reaching to the administrative borders of the region.

As Ukrainian News reported, on July 25, collaborators in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions announced their intention to hold "referendums" on one day.

Earlier, the Russian mass media wrote that the Kremlin plans to unite the occupied territories of Ukraine into one region and join it to Russia as a federal district.

We also reported that on August 4, the Presidential Office of Ukraine suggested that Russia is not sure whether it will be able to keep the occupied territories in the future even after holding "referendums."

In addition, earlier, Western mass media wrote that Russia wants to hold "referendums" before September 15.