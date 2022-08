During Independence Day, Russian occupiers attacked Donbas four times, but suffered losses and retreated.

This was announced by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

Russian troops shelled populated areas with barrel and rocket artillery, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration recorded eight artillery attacks and nine mortar attacks at night.

Four times the occupiers tried to conduct a tank offensive. According to Serhii Haidai, the Russian army attacked with aircraft near three settlements.

Haidai also said that the occupiers are trying to collect as much personal data as possible of people living in the occupied territory for manipulation during the so-called "referendum." As it turned out, most of these people are pensioners.

"Before the full-scale invasion we had more than 330,000 pensioners, during these six months, only 110,000 people applied to the relevant bodies of the occupation authorities for the renewal and introduction of pensions," wrote the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Haidai noted that many of these people did not have time to evacuate.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, 22 people have already died as a result of a Russian missile attack on the village of Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also at night, the Russian army launched a rocket attack on one of the communities of the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. Two hits were recorded.