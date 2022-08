Russian Missile Hits Passenger Train In Dnipropetrovsk Region, At Least 15 People Killed, About 50 Wounded

On Wednesday, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the missile strike on a passenger train, at least 15 people were killed and about 50 were wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a speech at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He told members of the UN Security Council that on Wednesday a Russian missile strike was launched on the Chaplyne railway station, four passenger wagons caught fire, killed at least 15 people and wounded about 50.

"Rescuers are working. But unfortunately, the death toll could increase. That's how we live every day. This is how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council," the President noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an 11-year-old child was killed by an enemy missile strike.