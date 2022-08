The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation insists on general mobilization due to huge losses. The command of the occupation army no longer hides the "catastrophic" shortage of soldiers and officers.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

It is reported that the military leadership of Russia faced a huge shortage of personnel in the war against Ukraine, the General Staff believes that it is time to begin an open general mobilization.

"The General Staff [of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation] no longer hides that the shortage of soldiers and officers has become catastrophic. The number of troops invading Ukraine, including the residents of the L/DPR who were forcibly sent to the front, amounted to 180,000 people, while the number of the Ukrainian army was brought to more than 700,000 people," the report said.

Recall, British intelligence reported that for half a year of its aggressive war, Russia did not achieve most of its goals and weakened its diplomatic, economic and army positions, compared to the situation before the invasion.

The Institute for the Study of War also believes that the Russian invaders in Donetsk initiated the shelling of the "administration" of the leader of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, to justify attacks on Ukrainian government buildings on Independence Day of Ukraine.