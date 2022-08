The European Union believes that Ukraine is rapidly advancing in the reform of the judiciary and the fight against corruption.

The EU ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said this in an interview with European Pravda, European Pravda reports.

"In the field of combating corruption and implementing judicial reform, the Ukrainian government is moving forward as quickly as possible. You finally appointed the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office. This recommendation is implemented," Maasikas said.

The Ambassador noted that the selection process of the new head of the NACB is also ready for launch and there is a positive development in the search for a new head of the asset recovery agency.

"Maselko and Moroz are appointed to the High Council of Justice - highly respected lawyers who are respected by a very active and picky Ukrainian anti-corruption community. This is a very positive event. You know that the corrupt image was one of the problems that Ukraine had to fight. And I am very glad that progress in this area is rapid," Maasikas said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States welcomes the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as a specialized anti-corruption prosecutor and expects to cooperate with the new Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office challenged the measure of UAH 5 million of bail, which was chosen by the High Anti-Corruption Court for the former member of the Verkhovna Rada Mykola Martynenko (People’s Front), who is suspected of receiving EUR 311,000 in bribes.

The NACB records attempts to restore corruption schemes during the war and was unable to complete several high-profile operations due to the war.

Meanwhile, Klymenko asked the European Union to help in the fight against corruption in Ukraine.