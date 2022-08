Ukrainian scouts published another interception of the conversation of the Russian occupiers, in which they complain about shelling by the Armed Forces in the south. As a result, the command post of the invaders was destroyed. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

So, in the published interception of the conversation, they discuss the Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson, which was damaged by shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupier also recalls that in the south, Ukrainian troops destroyed the command post. At the time of the "hit" of the rocket, there were high officers.

Another occupier said he went to war to make money. However, the funds are not paid to Russian soldiers, so the occupier wants to "self-liquidate."

