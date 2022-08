Ukrainian intelligence handed over to Guildhall an order of the Russian Armed Forces to replenish the losses of personnel of the Vostok group of troops participating in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, and to carry out measures to combat desertion among Russian servicemen.

According to the order of the commander of the Eastern Military District, the replenishment of losses will be carried out at the expense of the following categories of Russians:

- conscripts with subsequent conclusion of the contract;

- sick and wounded servicemen who have undergone medical treatment;

- servicemen who previously refused to participate in the "Special Military Operation";

- citizens who are in reserve and in the mobilization reserve.

In order to counteract mass cases of desertion and unauthorized abandonment of military units, it was ordered to suspend payments of monetary support to all categories of servicemen who arrived from the "Special Military Operation" area until the issuance of an order on arrival and getting on the front line.

In addition, according to Ukrainian intelligence, on August 21, information was distributed among Russian servicemen about the arrival of a group of people serving sentences for committing serious crimes in the occupied territory of Luhansk region. Currently, fire training is being carried out with them, probably with the aim of further sending prisoners to the front lines.