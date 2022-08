The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) once again fired at the bridge across the Kakhovska HPP in Kherson region. The occupiers use it to transport equipment. Member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan reported this on Facebook.

"Kherson region. Nova Kakhovka - the Armed Forces hit the bridge near the hydroelectric power station again. Again clearly on target," he wrote.

It is worth noting that, according to the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, the bridge over the Kakhovska HPP is a rather complex structure. Ukrainian artillerymen are trying to "filigree" fire at the bridge so that the occupiers cannot use it for their own purposes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Mariupol City Council reported a strong explosion in the city.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced the explosions, which were arranged by Ukrainian partisans.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the last bridge over which the occupiers were transferring equipment in Kherson region.