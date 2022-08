State Budget Receives USD 3 Billion Of Irrevocable Grant Assistance From US - Shmyhal

The state budget has received USD 3 billion in irrevocable grant aid from the United States.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the state budget through the World Bank mechanism received another USD 3 billion of irrevocable grant assistance from the United States. This is the first tranche of an additional USD 4.5 billion in direct budget support," he wrote.

Shmyhal also noted that as a gift for Independence Day, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the allocation of almost USD 3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

He thanked American friends, stressing that this will significantly strengthen Ukraine's military and economic power in countering the Russian aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a new nearly USD 3 billion military aid package to Ukraine.