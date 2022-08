The Russian invaders hit 4 missiles on the military infrastructure of Myrhorod, Poltava region.

This is stated in the messages of the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin and the 831st tactical aviation brigade in social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Four "hits" on the infrastructure of Myrhorod. There are no killed or wounded," Lunin wrote.

In turn, the tactical aviation brigade reported that the Russians likely launched the group strike with Kh-22 missiles on the military infrastructure of the city.

"Today, at about 11:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a group strike with Air-Earth missiles, probably Kh-22 on the military infrastructure of the city of Myrhorod. The fire continues. Ambulances, representatives of the National Police of Ukraine and the service work at the affected facilities, eliminating the consequences of the shelling," the report said.

It is also noted that the number of casualties and destruction is currently being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the current day, Russian troops have fired 9 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary data, there are no injuries.