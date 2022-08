On Wednesday, August 24, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Joao Cravinho, arrived in Kyiv for a visit. He wrote about it on Twitter.

Thus, the minister noted that he arrived in Kyiv with a message of comprehensive support for Ukraine.

"It is an honor for me to be in Kyiv today, the day of the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the independence of Ukraine, which Russia sought and failed to destroy. I brought a message of solidarity, as well as political, military, financial and humanitarian support," Cravinho wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and participate in the meeting of the Crimean Platform.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of Independence and stressed that Britain will continue to support Ukraine in the future.