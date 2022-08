The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who supports the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine, congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day and wished a "peaceful sky."

Congratulations were published on the portal of the President of Belarus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good-neighbourly relations between the peoples of the two countries. Belarus will continue to advocate the preservation of consent, the development of friendly mutually respectful contacts at all levels," the сongratulation says.

Lukashenko wished Ukrainians "a peaceful sky” and "success in restoring a decent life."

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia through the territory of Belarus, Russian troops have got into Ukraine, and strikes on Ukraine have been launched from Belarusian military bases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day.