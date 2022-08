U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a new nearly USD 3 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Biden on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine on behalf of all Americans congratulated the people of Ukraine.

“The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term,” Biden said.

He said that over the past six months, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom, resolute opposition to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Biden stressed that today is not only a celebration of the past, but also a loud confirmation that Ukraine remains and will remain a sovereign and independent state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in congratulations on Independence Day, noted that for Ukraine, the victory is the end of the war.