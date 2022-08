British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of Independence. This is stated in a message from the British Prime Minister's office on Twitter.

Johnson emphasized that Britain will continue to support Ukraine in the future.

"The United Kingdom will continue to support our Ukrainian friends - now and in the future," the message reads.

In honor of Ukraine's Independence Day, Downing Street was decorated with sunflowers and blue hortensia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President, while congratulating Ukrainians on Independence Day, emphasized that Ukraine will not seek an understanding with terrorists and will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun at his temple.

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day.

Meanwhile, according to the conclusions of British intelligence, in half a year of its aggressive war, Russia has not achieved most of its goals and weakened its diplomatic, economic position and the state of the army, compared to the situation before the invasion.