Robotic arms assemble engines on an assembly line at a workshop of the Weichai Power Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Guo Xulei.

China has witnessed growth in the number of patent transfers and licenses over the past year, the country's top intellectual property (IP) regulator said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In 2021, the number of patent transfers and licenses nationwide reached 420,000, up 15% year on year. Among them, the growth rate in low-carbon industries such as green new energy is more than twice the national average, the National Intellectual Property Administration revealed at its monthly press conference.

The number of patent transfers and licenses in Chinese universities and research institutes reached 27,000, a year-on-year increase of 33.4%, of which 30% of the patents belonged to strategic emerging industries, a spokesperson for the administration said.

Lei Chaozi, head of the science and technology department of the Ministry of Education, attributed the progress to efforts in talent cultivation.

"Many universities have set up secondary disciplines or interdisciplinary disciplines related to intellectual property, and over 100 Chinese universities have established IP undergraduate programs, with more than 12,000 students", – said the official.

He also highlighted that university patent transfer and licensing agreements vaulted from 2,357 in 2012 to over 15,000 in 2021. The monetary value of patent commercialization amounted to ¥8.89 bln (about $1.3 bln) from ¥820 mln during the period.

"It is an achievement of both quantity and quality trending up simultaneously", – Lei said.