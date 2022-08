On Wednesday, August 24, during the air raid in Cherkasy region, Ukrainian air defense shot down an enemy missile over the region.

The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets announced this on Telegram.

So, Taburets said that during the air raid the air defense "intercepted" the invaders' missile.

"Glory to our Armed Forces! During the air raid, air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over Cherkasy region. Don't post photos or videos! Do not expose everyone to repeated attacks on locations! And be sure to watch out during air alarms!" wrote Taburets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 24, the Russian occupiers bombarded the city of Derhachi, Kharkiv region with artillery.

Also on August 24, explosions sounded in Myrhorod, Poltava region. The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced four "hits."

The National Police urges citizens not to participate in mass events on Independence Day and not to ignore the air raid alarm.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that very sharp events are expected at the front on Independence Day.