More than 80% of enterprises have resumed work.

This is stated in the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Credit, tax, regulatory incentives, together with other point aid, made it possible to hold the economic front. As a result, more than 80% of enterprises have now returned to work. The government helped more than 600 companies move to safe regions, where they resumed production. We managed to more than 80% to sow last year's areas of agricultural land and start harvesting. The energy and banking systems are working stably," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the government meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late July, as part of the business relocation program, 692 enterprises were relocated from the zone of active hostilities to safe regions of Ukraine, of which 477 companies have already resumed their work.