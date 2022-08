Enemy Suffering Losses In All Directions Without Exception - AFU

The enemy is suffering losses in all directions without exception.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Zaporizhizhia direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Shevchenkove, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Vremivka, Olkhivske and Orestopil settlements.

Also carried out airstrikes near Olkhivske and Novopole and carried out aerial reconnaissance near Shcherbaki, Stepove and Vasylivka.

In the south, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces.

It used barrel and rocket artillery to shell the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Nova Zoria, Tavriyske, Zasilya, Novomykolaivka, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Partizanske, Lozove, Bila Krynytsia, Dobrianka, Osokorivka, Potiomkine and Trudoliubivka.

It also carried out airstrikes near Potiomkin and Lozove districts.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Sukhyi Stavok and Velyke Artakove.

"The Russian occupiers are suffering losses in all areas where hostilities continue," the General Staff emphasized.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy is blocking civilian shipping and attacking military facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers fled after an unsuccessful reconnaissance near Boorodychne in Donethsk region.

The Russian occupiers continue to do offensive battles in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, but they are not succeeding.