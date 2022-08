For Ukraine, the end of the war is a victory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his greetings on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: peace. Now we say: the victory," he said.

The president emphasized that Ukraine will not seek an understanding with terrorists and will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun to his temple.

"And we will raise our hands up only once - when we celebrate our victory. All around Ukraine. Because, we do not trade our lands and our people. For us, Ukraine is all of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concessions or compromises... Donbas is Ukraine. And we will return it, no matter what the path is. Crimea is Ukraine. And we will return it," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia believed that in a few days its troops would parade in the center of Kyiv, but on Khreshchatyk street today, you can see their "parade," the parade of destroyed Russian military machinery and this is a proof that enemy equipment can appear in the center of Kyiv only in such a way in the form

Zelenskyy noted that on February 24, the second all-Ukrainian referendum on Ukraine's independence was held, but this time, it was necessary to say "yes" to independence not on the ballot, but in the soul and conscience, not at the polling station, but at the military commissariats, the territorial defense troops, the volunteer movement, information troops, or to work steadfastly and faithfully in their place at full strength and for a common goal.

"We have all changed. Someone was born again. As a person, a person, a citizen, a patriot, simply as a Ukrainian. And this, of course, is good news. Someone disappeared. They did not die, they did not die, but dissolved. As a person, a person, a citizen, as Ukrainian. And this is actually not bad news either. We will no longer interfere with each other. We have made a choice. For some, it is Mariupol. For some, it is Monaco. But we know whose number is bigger. And we have finally become truly united," he said.

