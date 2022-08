The naval group of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea has reduced its presence.

That follows from a statement by the South Operational Command based on the results of Tuesday, August 23.

It is noted that the ship group of the enemy fleet has been reduced to 10 units maneuvering along the Crimean coast.

Among them, there are four missile carriers, one of which is underwater, equipped with 28 Kalibr-type missiles, ready for a missile strike on the entire territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency wrote, Russian occupation army is keeping five sea-based Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea. Also, the occupiers have at their disposal ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

On August 21, Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Russia may increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on Independence Day.

We also reported that the Belarusian Gayun channel, which monitors the movement of military equipment of the Russian Federation through the territory of Belarus, warned of the intention of Russian troops to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine in the near future.